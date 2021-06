Casali was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left wrist strain, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The catcher isn't expected to miss much time, if any beyond the minimum 10 days. Though a solid defensive asset, Casali has struggled considerably at the plate with a .104 average this season and may benefit from some time off. Chadwick Tromp was recalled to fill Casali's roster spot for the time being.