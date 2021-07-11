Casali went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run, two walks and a strikeout in a 3-1 win against the Nationals on Sunday.

Casali accounted for all three San Francisco runs with his second-inning shot to center off Nationals' starter Erick Fedde and later walked in both the third and sixth innings. The backstop has been performing admirably in the absence of Buster Posey and concludes the first half with a .220/.336/.404 slash line in 42 games and his 11.6 BB% would be among the league leaders if Casali had enough at-bats to qualify.