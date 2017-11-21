Giants' D.J. Snelten: Placed on 40-man roster
Snelten was added to the Giants' 40-man roster Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Snelten split time between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento last year. He was used out of the bullpen with both and combined to throw 73.2 innings over 51 games. In that time he notched a solid 2.20 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. The Giants have a shaky bullpen that posted a collective 4.34 ERA during the 2017 season, so the door is open for Snelten to earn his first promotion to the majors next season.
