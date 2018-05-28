Snelten was designated for assignment on Monday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants needed to clear a spot on the 40-man roster for Dereck Rodriguez, whose contract was purchased from Triple-A earlier in the day. Snelten has a 4.08 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 15 strikeouts in 17.2 innings at Triple-A this season.

