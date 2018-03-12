Snelten was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Snelten was efficient during his brief usage this spring. He pitched 5.1 innings over six games and allowed only one run on six hits and a walk. Snelten made his way up to Sacramento last season and threw to the tune of a 2.42 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 36 games (52 innings). If need be, the 25-year-old could be an option for the big club's bullpen if he puts together a similar performance at the Triple-A level this season.