Giants' D.J. Snelten: Returning to Triple-A Sacramento
Snelten was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Snelten was efficient during his brief usage this spring. He pitched 5.1 innings over six games and allowed only one run on six hits and a walk. Snelten made his way up to Sacramento last season and threw to the tune of a 2.42 ERA and 1.08 WHIP over 36 games (52 innings). If need be, the 25-year-old could be an option for the big club's bullpen if he puts together a similar performance at the Triple-A level this season.
-
Podcast: Who's the third overall pick?
On today’s show we debate Trea Turner vs. Nolan Arenado third overall and tell you what you...
-
Spring Takes: New heights for DeShields?
Our Scott White looks at Delino DeShields' stolen base potential, Lucas Giolito's breakout...
-
Royals assets: More Soler power?
The suspension of Jorge Bonifacio means the Royals may give Jorge Soler a longer look this...
-
Twins assets: How Lance Lynn fits
What should we expect from Lance Lynn in Minnesota?
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top Fantasy breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...