Snelten was optioned to Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Snelten will head back to Sacramento after struggling across four appearances with the Giants, allowing six runs (five earned) on nine hits and three walks across 4.1 innings. He'll continue to serve as organizational bullpen depth in the minors. A corresponding roster move has yet to be announced.

