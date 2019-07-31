Winkler was traded from the Braves to the Giants on Wednesday along with Tristan Beck in exchange for Mark Melancon, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.

Winkler has split time between Triple-A Gwinnett and the majors this season, posting a 4.86 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in 16.2 innings with Gwinnett while notching a similarly unimpressive 4.98 ERA and 1.34 WHIP in 21.2 innings with the Braves. He'll provide bullpen depth for the Giants, who traded away three relievers Wednesday.