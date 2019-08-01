The Giants designated Winkler for assignment Thursday.

The Giants' decision to remove Winkler from their 40-man roster one day after acquiring him from the Braves supports the notion that San Francisco made the deal for the main purpose of shedding Mark Melancon's burdensome contract. A key piece in the Atlanta bullpen in 2018, Winkler has taken a major step back this season, posting a 4.98 ERA and 1.34 WHIP across 21.2 innings at the big-league level.

