Winkler cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Winkler's 4.98 ERA this season wasn't enough to overcome his 3.43 ERA from last year, so he'll remain a member of the Giants' organization. The team acquired him in a deadline-day deal with the Braves, sending Mark Melancon to Atlanta, but they evidently don't view him as a key piece.

More News
Our Latest Stories