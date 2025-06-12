Johnson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies.

After being called up from Triple-A Sacramento on June 4, the left-handed-hitting Johnson made consecutive starts in right field against right-handed pitching, then made two more starts in center field over the weekend, when Jung Hoo Lee missed a pair of contests due to a back issue. Lee returned to the lineup Tuesday and has since taken back control of everyday duties in center field, while Mike Yastrzemski has picked up the pace at the plate lately and appears to have reclaimed the primary gig in right field. Johnson now finds himself on the bench for the second time in the Giants' last four matchups with righties, and he looks as though he'll be deployed as more of a fourth outfielder moving forward.