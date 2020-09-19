Robertson was recalled by the Giants on Saturday.
Robertson returns less than a week after he was optioned off the roster Monday. He's gotten into six games for the Giants this season, going 3-for-13 at the plate. Alex Dickerson landed on the paternity list in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Reports back to alternate site•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Called up for twin bill•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Sent to alternate training site•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Called up by Giants•
-
Giants' Daniel Robertson: Dealt to Giants•
-
Rays' Daniel Robertson: Designated for assignment•