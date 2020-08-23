The Giants acquired Robertson from the Rays on Sunday in exchange for cash considerations or a player to be named later.

Robertson will take the 40-man roster spot of outfielder/designated hitter Hunter Pence, who was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. The Giants will assign Robertson to their alternate training site, but he'll could be the next man up for a promotion the next time the big club requires an extra utility man on the bench. Robertson has been a nearly league-average hitter (96 wRC+, .231/.340/.352 slash line) across parts of three seasons in the majors, and he made double-digit appearances at second base, third base and shortstop with the Rays in 2019.