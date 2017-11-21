Slania cleared waivers Monday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slania pitched just a single inning in the majors last season, as most of his time was split between Double-A Richmond and Triple-A Sacramento. Slania posted a modest 3.59 ERA and 1.36 WHIP with Richmond, but struggled to deliver with Sacramento, where he owned brutal 7.82 ERA and 1.79 WHIP after making 12 starts (61 innings).