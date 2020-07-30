Jimenez was designated for assignment by the Giants on Thursday.
Jimenez was selected by the Giants with the seventh pick of the Rule 5 draft in December and managed to win a role in the major-league bullpen out of camp. He struggled with control in his first outing as he allowed one run on one hit and three walks while only recording one out, but he was able to settle down in his second appearance. However, he'll find himself off the 40-man roster. Given his lack of major-league experience, it's unclear whether he'll be claimed off waivers by another club.