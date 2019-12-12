Play

Giants' Dany Jimenez: Popped by Giants

The Giants selected Jimenez with the seventh pick of the Rule 5 draft.

Jimenez turns 26 later this month and has yet to pitch at Triple-A, but he logged a 1.87 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 46:12 K:BB in 33.2 innings as a reliever at Double-A. The Giants will stash him the bullpen this season. If he holds his own, he could be in the majors for good, but if he struggles, he could head to Triple-A in 2021 or be offered back to the Blue Jays sometime this season.

