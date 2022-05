Nunez (elbow) agreed to a minor-league contract with the Giants on Wednesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Nunez was previously released by the Giants last week, but his re-signing with the organization just a few days later suggests the prior transaction may have been procedural. Regardless, Nunez won't be in line to make his organizational debut until at least next summer, as he underwent Tommy John surgery April 27.