Nunez (elbow) began a rehab assignment July 13 and has compiled a 4.82 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 15:4 K:BB in 9.1 innings over seven appearances between the rookie-level Arizona Complex League and Single-A San Jose.

Nunez remains on Triple-A Sacramento's 60-day injured list but looks to be on the cusp of an activation while his 30-day rehab window nears its end. The 30-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched for Sacramento this season while he's continued his recovery from the Tommy John surgery procedure he underwent in April 2022.