Ruf went 1-for-1 with a two-run homer and a walk in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

Ruf entered the game in the sixth as a replacement for LaMonte Wade who had to be taken out due to a left hand strain. The 34-year-old Ruf walked his first time up and then clobbered a 427-foot home run to center to give the Giants some breathing room and put them up 5-2 in the eighth. He now has two home runs in the first week of July after missing most of June with a right hamstring strain. Ruf continues to be a viable depth option for manager Gabe Kapler this season, slashing .259/.396/.537 with eight homers, 20 RBI, 22 runs scored, a steal and a 23:38 BB:K over 134 plate appearances.