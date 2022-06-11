Ruf went 3-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in Friday's 7-2 win over the Dodgers.

Ruf's contributions Friday were enough to lift the Giants to the win. He took starter Walker Buehler deep in the fourth inning and tacked on another homer in the eighth off David Price. Ruf is now 4-for-15 in four games since returning from the bereavement list. The 35-year-old is up to a .226/.344/.354 slash line with five homers, 20 RBI, 29 runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in 50 contests. He's made three straight starts at first base, so Ruf should be in line for a regular role until Brandon Belt (knee) returns from the injured list.