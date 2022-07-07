site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: giants-darin-ruf-out-of-wednesdays-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Giants' Darin Ruf: Out of Wednesday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Ruf is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Ruf went 3-for-16 over his past seven contests and will head to the bench for Wednesday's series finale in Arizona. Yermin Mercedes will bat third as the designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read
Dan Schneier
• 4 min read