Ruf hit a two-run home run in his only at-bat during Wednesday's 7-5 win against Arizona.
With the Giants trailing by two in the eighth inning, Ruf was brought in to pinch hit for Lamonte Wade Jr. The former smashed a 429-foot, two-run shot to left field to tie the game. Ruf didn't remain in the contest to play defense, but his mark was already made, and San Francisco ultimately pulled out the win. Ruf's homer was his first since June 22 and his seventh of the campaign. He slugged a career-high 16 long balls over 262 at-bats last season.