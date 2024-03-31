Jefferies will be called up to start for the Giants on Sunday in San Diego, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

The Giants will need to make moves on their 26-man and 40-man rosters to clear a spot for Jefferies. The 28-year-old hasn't pitched in the majors in nearly two years after having a second Tommy John surgery, but he impressed this spring in allowing four earned runs with a 16:3 K:BB over 14 innings. Jefferies could potentially earn additional starts, depending on when Blake Snell is ready.