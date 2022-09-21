Villar went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Rockies.
Villar's seventh-inning homer ended up giving the Giants all they needed to get the win. He hasn't hit consistently lately, going 8-for-33 (.242) across his last 10 games, but he's swatted two homers and four doubles in that span. The 25-year-old has shown solid power with a .444 slugging percentage through 139 plate appearances, but he's batting just .222 with six homers, 16 RBI, 17 runs scored and six doubles. Villar has been in the lineup for six straight games, seeing time at the corner infield spots as well as designated hitter, and it appears he's earned an everyday role.