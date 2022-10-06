Villar went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBI in an 8-1 win over San Diego on Wednesday.

Villar slammed a two-run shot off Craig Stammen in the fourth inning and a solo blast off Pierce Johnson in the eighth. He enjoyed his second multi-homer game as a major-leaguer, with his other coming Sept. 7 against the Dodgers. Villar's .231/.331/.455 slash line as a rookie isn't eye-opening, but he flashed good power with nine home runs and 24 RBI over 52 games. He also slugged 27 homers at the Triple-A level and appears to have cemented his place as a key part of the team's future.