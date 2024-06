The Giants recalled Villar from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Villar has spent the entire season in Triple-A after failing to make the MLB roster out of spring training. During his time in Sacramento, he's slashed .272/.352/.487 with 12 homers and 46 RBI in 264 plate appearances. He only posted a .551 OPS in the majors last season, however, so his Triple-A success shouldn't be expected to translate into the big leagues.