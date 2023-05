Villar is on the bench Wednesday for the Giants' game versus the Nationals, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Villar has now been out of the lineup for eight of the last 11 games, as he seems to have lost a hold on a regular role following a .570 OPS in his first 28 contests. With Brandon Crawford (calf) due back soon, Villar's roster spot might be in jeopardy.