Villar went 1-for-3 with two runs scored and a walk during Tuesday's 11-3 loss to the Brewers.

Villar posted his first extra-base hit of the season, cracking a double into right field in the third frame before coming around to score the Giants' first run. The 28-year-old infielder will likely continue to receive playing time against lefties, as Casey Schmitt (oblique) is expected to miss about a month. Villar has made two appearances this season, during which he has gone 2-for-7 with three runs scored and a 1:1 BB:K.