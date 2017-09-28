Giants' Denard Span: Collects three hits Wednesday
Span went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Diamondbacks.
Span has been spending time batting third in the order over the past couple of weeks, but he returned to his usual spot atop the lineup with the Giants' recent leadoff hitter, Hunter Pence, getting the day off. The 33-year-old's .270/.325/.428 slash line is actually an improvement over last year's disappointing mark, and his light contributions in runs (71), homers (12) and steals (11) have kept him relevant in deeper formats.
