Giants' Denard Span: Drives in two in loss

Span went 1-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run during Monday's loss to Miami.

These were Span's first two RBI in August, and he entered the game with an underwhelming .228/.278/.347 slash line in the second half. The veteran has also stolen just six bases for the year, so his fantasy value is down across the board. His consistent playing time and spot atop the lineup keeps him on the fantasy radar in deeper settings, though.