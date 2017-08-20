Giants' Denard Span: Earns homer the hard way

Span went 2-for-4 with an inside-the-park home run and three RBI in Saturday's loss to the Phillies.

Span took Jerad Eickhoff's first pitch of the evening deep to right center where it caromed off the brick wall at AT&T Park and rolled around long enough for the veteran to scoot all the way home. It has generally been a quiet season for the 33-year-old, but he has be en fuego over his past seven games, batting .375 (12-for-32) with eight runs, two homers, eight RBI and a pair of steals. Span's recent hot stretch certainly deserves fantasy owners' attention.