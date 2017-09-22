Giants' Denard Span: Heads to bench Friday
Span is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
With lefty Rich Hill toeing the rubber for Los Angeles, Span will sit in favor of Gorkys Hernandez in center field, as he typically does when the Giants face a southpaw. Span has made 14 starts and totaled 74 plate appearances against left-handed pitching this season, going 13-for-69 (.188 average) with four extra-base hits.
