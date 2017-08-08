Giants' Denard Span: Heads to bench Tuesday

Span is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants will go with a righty heavy lineup as they face southpaw Jose Quintana, so Span will head to the bench for a breather. Gorkys Hernandez will start in his place in center field, batting leadoff.

