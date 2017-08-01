Giants' Denard Span: Hits bench versus lefty Tuesday
Span is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Athletics, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
With lefty Sean Manaea taking the hill for Oakland, the Giants will give their veteran center fielder a night off. Span will be spelled by Gorkys Hernandez in center field, allowing Kelby Tomlinson to log a start in left field.
