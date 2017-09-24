Play

Giants' Denard Span: Not in Sunday's lineup

Span is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Span went 3-for-4 with an RBI during Saturday's win over the Dodgers, but he'll be given the day off Sunday with Gorkys Hernandez manning center field and batting leadoff in his stead.

