Giants' Denard Span: Not starting Tuesday

Span is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The Giants are going with a righty-heavy lineup against Diamondbacks starter Robbie Ray, so Span will be held out in favor of Gorkys Hernandez.

