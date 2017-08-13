Giants' Denard Span: Out of Game 1 lineup
Span is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Nationals, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Span is just 4-for-27 at the plate to open the month of August. He'll sit out Game 1 of the doubleheader with Gorkys Hernandez taking over in center field and batting eighth.
