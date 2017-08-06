Giants' Denard Span: Out of lineup Sunday
Span is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks, Jody Jackson of Fox Sports Arizona reports.
Span has struggled against left-handing pitching during his career and will get the day off against lefty Patrick Corbin and the Diamondbacks. Gorkys Hernandez will take over in center field and bat leadoff.
