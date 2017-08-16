Giants' Denard Span: Pops eighth homer Tuesday
Span went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Tuesday' 9-4 win over the Marlins.
The homer was Span's eighth of the year and first since July 19. The 33-year-old is no longer much of a stolen base threat, having gone 6-for-10 on the basepaths this year, and his .318 OBP would be the lowest of his career if he doesn't pick up the pace, but as long as he's hitting in the leadoff spot for the Giants he'll retain moderate fantasy value.
