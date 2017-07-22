Giants' Denard Span: Receives off day Saturday
Span is not in the starting lineup Saturday against the Padres.
The 33-year-old has started 12 consecutive games, and played all 11 innings in Friday's loss, so he gets a routine day of rest Saturday. Gorkys Hernandez takes over the leadoff spot and mans center field in his absence. Span continues to be a solid force at the top of the lineup, ranking third on the team with 84 hits this year.
