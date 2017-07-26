Giants' Denard Span: Scores twice and swipes bag Tuesday

Span went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Pirates.

The veteran outfielder has stayed hot following the All-Star break, batting .292 with four multi-hit performances in 12 games. Span owns just one home run and one steal over that span, reminding fantasy owners that his value doesn't venture far outside the batting average and runs scored categories.

