Giants' Denard Span: Scores twice and swipes bag Tuesday
Span went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a pair of runs scored in Tuesday's 11-3 win over the Pirates.
The veteran outfielder has stayed hot following the All-Star break, batting .292 with four multi-hit performances in 12 games. Span owns just one home run and one steal over that span, reminding fantasy owners that his value doesn't venture far outside the batting average and runs scored categories.
More News
-
Giants' Denard Span: Receives off day Saturday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Two extra-base knocks out of leadoff spot•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Tallies three hits Sunday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Homers in loss Friday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Denard Span: Big night at plate Friday•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...