Giants' Denard Span: Sitting out Wednesday

Span is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

With Span getting the day off, Gorkys Hernandez will start in center field and hit leadoff for the Giants. The club has Thursday off, so look for Span to be back in action Friday against the Diamondbacks.

