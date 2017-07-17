Giants' Denard Span: Tallies three hits Sunday
Span went 3-for-4 with a double in Sunday's 7-1 loss to the Padres.
The Giants' offensive struggles have been well documented this season -- as evidenced by Span's lack of a run scored Sunday despite setting the table with three hits -- but the veteran outfielder has been getting the job done on a personal level with a .337 batting average and eight multi-hit efforts over his last 20 contests. Span's name isn't being bandied around as trade talks heat up, but the sub-.500 Giants are likely to listen to offers on all of their aging veterans, and a move to a more potent offense would certainly boost the 33-year-old's fantasy value. As things stand now, he isn't helping fantasy owners outside of providing a solid batting average and a handful of runs.
More News
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...