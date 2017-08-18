Giants' Denard Span: Teammate providing motivation to steal more?
Span went 1-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's win over the Phillies.
The veteran outfielder has gone 3-for-4 on stolen base attempts in his last seven contests after providing just five steals over his previous 87 games. Span's renaissance on the basepaths may be a result of some good-natured ribbing he received from teammate Buster Posey last week, who -- at the time -- had matched the former speedster's stolen base total, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. Whether or not that is the real reason for the 30-year-old's recent jolt of speed is unclear, but the fact that Span is stealing bases again gives him a boost in value down the stretch.
