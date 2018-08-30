Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Allows three runs in loss
Rodriguez (6-2) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on five hits and four walks while striking out three over five innings against the Diamondbacks.
Rodriguez struggled some with command, throwing just 53 of his 92 pitches for strikes while issuing a season-high four free passes. It's tempting to view this as just a blip on the radar, as the impressive rookie had thrown a quality start in nine straight starts, and even after Wednesday's outing still sports a terrific 2.47 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. He'll look to bounce-back Tuesday in Colorado.
