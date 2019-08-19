Rodriguez is slated to make his next start Wednesday against the Cubs, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rodriguez earned a second turn through the rotation after keeping the Diamondbacks off the board across seven three-hit frames last week, when he was summoned from Triple-A Sacramento for a spot start. The right-hander may need another respectable showing versus Chicago to build a case for sticking in the San Francisco rotation for the rest of the season. The Giants are expected to return Shaun Anderson (finger) and Johnny Cueto (elbow) from the injured list within the next couple of weeks, putting two of Rodriguez, Tyler Beede and Logan Webb at risk of losing their starting jobs.