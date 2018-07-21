Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Bags fifth win
Rodriguez (5-1) got the win against the Athletics on Friday, giving up one earned run on three hits over 6.1 innings, striking out five with no walks in San Francisco's 5-1 victory.
Rodriguez stayed hot in this contest, as this marked his fourth victorious decision in a row - a stretch where he's posted a 26:7 K:BB and lowered his ERA to a solid 2.72 over 53 innings. He'll look to continue his strong recent form in his next start, which will pit him against the Brewers next Thursday.
