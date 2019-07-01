Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Banished to Triple-A
The Giants optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.
Rodriguez didn't find much success upon returning to San Francisco as a long-relief option in late May, as he served up 10 runs on 15 hits and six walks over 15.1 innings. He'll presumably slot back into the rotation at Sacramento in preparation for an eventual return to the big leagues if injuries or trades thin the Giants' starting depth.
More News
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Still trying to figure things out•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Roughed up in relief•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Could resurface in rotation•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Back in big leagues•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Takes fifth loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
Four rookies, including a recent call-up, highlight Scott White's list of sleeper hitters for...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Scott White points out the must-start and sleeper two-start pitchers for the week ahead.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 15 sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Hiura gets the call
Big day for prospects, with Keston Hiura, Brendan McKay reportedly on their way to the majors....
-
Role questions won't hold back McKay
The Rays are calling up top pitching prospect Brendan McKay, who just so happens to be a two-way...