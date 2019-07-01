The Giants optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Sacramento on Monday, Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic reports.

Rodriguez didn't find much success upon returning to San Francisco as a long-relief option in late May, as he served up 10 runs on 15 hits and six walks over 15.1 innings. He'll presumably slot back into the rotation at Sacramento in preparation for an eventual return to the big leagues if injuries or trades thin the Giants' starting depth.

