Giants' Dereck Rodriguez: Beats Pirates
Rodriguez (3-2) allowed two runs on three hits with four strikeouts and a walk across 5.2 innings during a victory against the Pirates on Sunday.
The only runs he yielded came on a two-run homer in the fourth. Rodriguez couldn't quite make it through the sixth inning, walking the final batter he faced, but the Giants bullpen secured his one-run win. Rodriguez is 3-2 with a 3.54 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 22 strikeouts in 28 innings this season. His next scheduled start is against the Yankees at home Sunday.
