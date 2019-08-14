Rodriguez is a candidate to start Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The Giants have yet to announce a starter for Thursday's series opener in Arizona, but Rodriguez seems to be the logical choice after he had his turn with Triple-A Sacramento skipped earlier in the week. The right-hander has struggled during his time in the majors this season, posting a 5.32 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and 42:25 K:BB in 64.1 innings.