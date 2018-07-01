Rodriguez (3-1) allowed six hits and two walks while striking out five across 6.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Saturday against the Diamondbacks.

Rodriguez turned in arguably his best start of the season, allowing the Diamondbacks to record only one extra-base hit across his 6.1 innings of work. He induced a decent 11 swinging strikes but earned his success with eight groundball outs. Through 37 innings this season, Rodriguez maintains an impressive 3.16 ERA and both his FIP and xFIP largely back that mark as legitimate.